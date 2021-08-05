Acclaimed rock band The Steel Woods is set to perform at Gem Theatre.
The band will play Calhoun on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 8 p.m., in support of their new album "All of Your Stones" (Woods Music/Thirty Tigers), which released May 14 and recently released their new track "Out of the Blue" off the album.
"Out of the Blue" is an autobiographical track written by the group's late co-founder, co-songwriter and guitarist Jason "Rowdy" Cope, who passed away unexpectedly in his sleep in January right as the band completed the album.
The recently revealed cause of death was due to complications from severe diabetes. The remaining band members (include band members), along with Cope’s family, made the difficult decision to move forward with the band and the release of All of Your Stones, because they knew that's what Cope would have wanted.
This record serves as a tribute to the passion and vision in which Cope emulated as the band's leader.
"All of Your Stones" blends elements of hard rock and Southern rock with blues and country influences. Guitarist Tyler Powers, has recently joined The Steel Woods as the new lead guitarist. He and Cope had a long history together, and Powers stepped in for Cope in the past. The album is the follow-up to the band’s acclaimed 2019 release "Old News."
Opening for the The Steel Woods will be special guest Them Dirty Roses.
For show information or to purchase tickets to the show, visit calhoungemtheatre.org.