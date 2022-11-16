You can find just about anything at The Shop at Our Place.
The Shop opened in April 2020 at 127 WC Bryant Parkway, and has been steadily growing since, now up to 6,000 square feet.
Its vendors carry a wealth of different items, meaning that buyers can find nearly anything they might be looking for. Shoppers can find antiques, jewelry, sports cards and memorabilia, comics, coins, clothing, and more. The appearance of the shop changes daily, with new merchandise and new customers coming in on a daily basis.
Another draw alongside its diverse, unique offerings are The Shop’s good prices, financing options, and its layaway plan. With Black Friday deals around the corner, featuring discounts of anywhere from 10% up to 50% off, and with financing available, The Shop is a perfect place for holiday shopping.
It’s not all about the profit to The Shop’s owners.
They also ensure that the community is cared for.
The Shop is home to Grayce’s Angel Tree, where children from less fortunate families can receive Christmas presents at no cost to their family. They also work with local nonprofit organizations, the Coulter Hampton Foundation and a Kentucky ministry.
They also ensure their vendors don’t just feel like vendors at The Shop. There, the relationship is something a little more.
“I have never worked in a shop where the vendors were more like family than friends and acquaintances,” said Jones.
All of this comes together to create a positive customer experience, from the wealth of unique goods to the wonderful personalities that make The Shop stand out.
“We greet every customer with a smile and ‘Hey, how are you? Let us know if we can help you in any way,’” Jones said.
The Shop at Our Place is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call The Shop at 706-383-8464.
