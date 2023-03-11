'The paper had to get out': The Calhoun Times kept readers informed through the '93 blizzard.

With the Saturday paper already printed, a little snow over the weekend wouldn’t have normally been a big concern for the staff at the Calhoun Times, but on March 12 and 13, 1993, it would be more than a few flakes.
Amazingly enough, a dig through the archives reveals that somehow, some way, the next edition on March 17 not only exists, but it’s a really, really solid newspaper by any standard.
That was thanks to the work of the crew at the old Line Street office, and their dedication to their readers.
“I remember being at the Tot Roost the Friday before the blizzard hit,” said Billy Steele who was an advertising sales representative at the time. “Everyone was talking about the big snow we were going to get but most thought it would not be that bad. A day later we had 18 to 20 inches of snow.”
Stuck in Dalton, Steele said for most of the weekend, work wasn’t at the forefront of his mind.
“That weekend I remember sitting in my parents’ den with some of my brothers listening to Georgia Tech win the ACC Basketball Tournament. No power, no water ... just glad we had batteries. Not much you could do.”
The paper’s general manager, the recently passed Ed Lewis, usually didn’t work much on weekends if he could help it, but according to his wife Jean ... as soon as Sunday drew to a close, getting that Wednesday edition out began to consume him, and he had to find a way to the office.
“Ed, he was determined,” Jean Lewis said. “He always felt that responsibility. If he had something to do, he wanted to get it done.”
Like most, Jean Lewis wasn’t sure the storm would be as bad as the forecast, but the buzz started to pick up around dismissal time at Eastside Elementary that Friday afternoon where she worked as a teacher.
“We were getting kids on the bus, and the drivers were talking about the storm coming,” Lewis said. “You couldn’t believe anything like that was going to happen. It was a little cloudy, but it wasn’t that cold.”
Ed and Jean even took another couple out to eat that night who had recently lost a family member.
“By the time we tried to get back up home on Stone Haven Drive, we had to stop the car and walk from Meadow Lane to the house,” Lewis said. “I remember getting up the next morning and the trees were all swayed over. It was just a mess.”
As far as Jean can remember, on Monday Ed insisted on going into work, and he ended up walking all the way downtown after her failed attempts to talk him out of it.
“I just remember being worried when he left,” Lewis said. “I still can’t remember how exactly he eventually got home.”
Steele said he wasn’t able to make it in until Tuesday, and had no clue Lewis had been going it alone until he called the office.
“Monday came and it was time to think about work,” Steele said. “I could not even get out of the driveway so there was no way I could make the trip to Calhoun. I called my ad director and she said there was no way she could make it either. I called the office and Ed Lewis was already at work and said it was a work day and we all needed to get there. I was not able to make it.”
Steele said he finally ventured down the highway to Calhoun from Dalton the next day.
“Tuesday came and there was not much change, but I did meet up with my ad director and we followed each other to Calhoun,” Steele said. “It took a lot longer than the usual 40 minutes to get there. There were two little tracks on each side of the interstate that morning with traffic moving very slow.”
The two arrived at the office, and that made their general manager very happy.
“We got to the office, and Ed was glad to see us,” Steele said. “We found out he had been walking to work each day from home. A few others made it in, and they were able to get a typesetter in. Mitch Talley was able to get the editorial side completed. Once in the office, there was not a lot we could actually do outside of helping get the paper out. Almost no businesses were open. We did have a local bank to come in to place ads for disaster relief loans.”
Steele said eventually Los Reyes was opened Tuesday, and people went to lunch and came back to find a printed Wednesday paper.
“We all helped by putting the inserts in the paper. Stuffing 8,000 to 9,000 papers without a lot of help takes a while. We finished stuffing and the papers went out to the Post Office, and as many racks as could be reached. It meant a lot to Ed that the paper met its deadline and got out to the community — and it did.”
By the time Diane Durham started her new job in sales at the newspaper shortly after the blizzard, the story of how that March 17 edition came to be had already become somewhat legendary.
“I came to work at the Calhoun Times at the end of March in 1993,” Durham said. “I remember everyone talking about how Ed walked into work, going up and down hills from where he lived. Everything was shut down, the roads were impassable ... so he walked in. Then he started calling people wondering where they were. The paper had to get out. He was very dedicated. I don’t think anybody else got in for a few days.”
If you look through the pages of the Wednesday and Saturday Calhoun Times editions for mid-to-late March and into April of 1993, you’ll see a host of wonderful photos taken mostly by Editor Mitch Talley, and some wonderful Saturday shots from photographer Beth Leftwich that would have taken a ton of grit and determination just to take, much less to get back to the office in time to develop and place on pages later on the next week.
Talley said the time spent covering the blizzard and putting out that Wednesday paper is mostly a blur.