The GEM Theatre presents concerts and free movie in March

With temperatures warming up as the spring season approaches, so is the entertainment at Calhoun’s GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St.

March events include the return of two popular music acts and free showings of an Oscar-nominated blockbuster. Reserved seating for the concerts recommended and available online at ci.ovationtix.com/35906 or by calling the box office at 706-625-3132.

