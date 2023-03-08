The GEM Theatre presents concerts and free movie in March

With temperatures warming up as the spring season approaches, so is the entertainment at Calhoun’s GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St.
March events include the return of two popular music acts and free showings of an Oscar-nominated blockbuster. Reserved seating for the concerts recommended and available online at ci.ovationtix.com/35906 or by calling the box office at 706-625-3132.
First, Twitty & Lynn: A Tribute to Conway and Loretta takes the stage again on Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Tayla Lynn, granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, and Tre Twitty, grandson of Conway Twitty, promise a memorable show as they share the stories and sing the songs of their iconic grandparents.
Twitty & Lynn performed two sold-out shows at The GEM in 2022 and fans have been anticipating their return for months. It is a must-see concert as Tayla brings the laughs, and sometimes the tears, with her tales of traveling the road alongside her “Memaw” while Tre makes you feel like his “Poppy” is right back on stage with his smooth style and delivery. Tickets are $39-$45.
Next, The GEM will have two free showings of the fan-favorite “Top Gun: Maverick” on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Starring Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller, the 2022 hit movie revisits Maverick back at TOPGUN leading a new class of elite naval aviators in the most challenging mission to date.
The movie is sponsored by Tom B. David Airport, High Line Helicopters, and the Calhoun-Gordon County Airport Authority and is free to the public. Concessions will be available for purchase and donations are welcomed; no tickets necessary.
Finally, fans of The Eagles have an opportunity to hear their favorite songs live when 7 Bridges returns to The GEM on Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. Performing hit after hit singles, 7 Bridges authentically recreates the experience of an Eagles concert.
Based in Nashville, 7 Bridges features Jason Manning as Glenn Frey, Keith Thomas as Don Henley, Bryan Graves as Randy Meisner/Timothy B. Schmit, Rob Evans as the eccentric and unpredictable Joe Walsh, Douglas Gery as guitar wizard Don Felder, and Vernon Roop as Joe Vitale, the often-unsung hero of many Eagles studio albums and live performances.
The Ultimate Eagles Experience is an all-ages concert showcasing incredible musicianship, vocal precision and a stage presence that has earned national acclaim. Tickets are $39.50 to $45 each.
Come experience why The GEM is the perfect venue for live entertainment with its historic façade and modern amenities. For a complete list of all upcoming concerts and free movies, check out calhoungemtheatre.org online.