The GEM hosting concert and free movie in February

A weekend of entertainment is coming to the GEM Theatre in February.First, R&B Inc., Atlanta's premier soul and funk band will take the stage on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m.The nine-piece band specializes in vintage rhythm and blues, soul music, and funky dance jams guaranteed to give the audience a high-energy, memorable night of great music.R&B Inc. performs in the classic styles of artists including Wilson Pickett, The Temptations, Ray Charles, The Blues Brothers, James Brown and more!Tickets are $30 to $35; reserved seating recommended and available at ci.ovationtix.com/35906 online.Next, celebrate an early Valentine's Day or enjoy the afternoon before the Super Bowl with a free screening of the 1950 classic "Father of the Bride" on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m.The romantic comedy stars Spencer Tracy as the doting father facing endless challenges as his daughter, played by Elizabeth Taylor, prepares to marry.Come see the first "Father of the Bride," which inspired multiple sequels and remakes spanning the 1950s and '90s — and the most recent 2022 reboot starring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan.The movie is sponsored by The Fountains of Calhoun and is free to the public. Donations are welcomed and concessions will be available for purchase.The historic GEM Theatre is located at 114 North Wall St., in downtown Calhoun, GA.With its 1920s exterior and modern interior, The GEM is the jewel of Northwest Georgia and recently earned the "2022 Best of Regional Georgia Concert Venue" award from the Georgia Business Journal.A complete list of upcoming concerts and free movies at The GEM Theatre is available at calhoungemtheatre.org online.