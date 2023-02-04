The GEM hosting concert and free movie in February

R&B Inc. will take stage at the GEM Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. The GEM will also show “Father of the Bride” Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m.

 Contributed

A weekend of entertainment is coming to the GEM Theatre in February.

First, R&B Inc., Atlanta’s premier soul and funk band will take the stage on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

