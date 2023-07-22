The GEM free summer movie series presents “Sonic 2”

The GEM Theatre will show “Sonic 2” on Tuesday, July 25, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. No tickets are necessary, but concessions will be available and donations are welcomed.

 Contributed

The Six Weeks of Free Summer Movies series is wrapping up with two showings of the 2022 fan-favorite “Sonic 2” on Tuesday, July 25 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The live-action and animated adventure movie takes place eight months after Sonic’s defeat of Dr. Robotnik as the hero is challenged once again.

