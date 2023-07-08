The GEM free summer movie series presents “Minions 2: The Rise of Gru”

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” will play at the GEM Theatre Tuesday, July 11, at 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.

 Contributed

Summer is in full swing and so is the free movie series at The GEM Theatre.

Beat the heat and come check out the next free movie “Minions 2: The Rise of Gru” Tuesday, July 11, at 10 a.m., and 1 p.m.

