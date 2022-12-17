The GEM free movie series presents “White Christmas” Sing Along

The GEM will host an audience sing-along of “White Christmas” on Monday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

 Contributed

Get ready for a truly memorable movie experience with free showings of “White Christmas” at the GEM Theatre on Monday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The 1954 holiday favorite starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen is enhanced with an audience sing-along.

