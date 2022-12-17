The GEM free movie series presents “White Christmas” Sing Along From GEM Theatre Dec 17, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The GEM will host an audience sing-along of “White Christmas” on Monday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Get ready for a truly memorable movie experience with free showings of “White Christmas” at the GEM Theatre on Monday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.The 1954 holiday favorite starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen is enhanced with an audience sing-along.The movie is sponsored by Brian Burton, financial advisor with Edward Jones and is free to the public, no tickets necessary. Concessions are available for purchase and donations welcomed.The historic GEM Theatre is located at 114 N. Wall St., in downtown Calhoun, Ga. and features live entertainment and free movies throughout the year.Learn more about the jewel of Northwest Georgia at the website at calhoungemtheatre.org. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Arrest records from the December 14, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Man found dead in Resaca, Adairsville woman charged with murder ‘We looked it dead in the face’: Local Bigfoot sightings have left lasting impressions Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for December 10, 2022 Arrest records from the December 7, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.