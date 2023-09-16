The GEM free fall movie series presents “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

The GEM theatre will show “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” Sunday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m. Admission is free.

 Contributed

Don’t miss the opportunity to see the recently released “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” when it plays for free at The GEM Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m.

Starring Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Chris Pratt, the popular 2023 film is based on the iconic Nintendo video game with brothers Mario and Luigi trying to save Princess Peach.

