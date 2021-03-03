Vegan Citrus and Chickpea Soup is a recipe that first came to me about a year ago when the pandemic first hit and I wanted to eat comfort food without going overboard on bread and carbs. It’s healthy, fresh and bright, and it’s a recipe you’ll want to make again and again, even if you aren’t a veggie lover.
Made with bright lemon, chickpeas, carrots, orzo, fresh dill, tahini and baby spinach, this Greek-inspired soup packs a nutritional punch while still managing to be creamy and delicious. Best of all, it only takes 30 minutes to make from start to finish and can be frozen for up to two months for a quick, easily reheated dinner.
Let’s talk ingredients really quickly before we move into the recipe. In a dish like this one that focuses so much on produce, it is important to select what you put into it with care. Try to use fresh vegetables and herbs where possible, and don’t skimp on the tahini. I know it isn’t a common staple in most pantries, but it’s one you’ll want to have around after you’ve seen what it can bring to a plate of food. If you’re still not convinced you need it, cashew butter can be substituted instead.
Want to make your own Vegan Citrus and Chickpea Soup? Here’s what you need:
♦ 1 tablespoon olive oil
♦ 1/2 onion, diced
♦ 3 carrots, peeled and diced
♦ 3 cloves garlic, minced
♦ 8 cups vegetable broth
♦ 1 cup whole wheat orzo
♦ 2 15-ounce cans of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
♦ 1/3 cup tahini
♦ Juice from 3 lemons
♦ Handful of fresh baby spinach
♦ Chopped fresh dill, to taste
♦ Salt and pepper, to taste
Here’s how you make it:
- Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Once it has heated to shimmering, add in the diced onion and carrot. Sauté until the vegetables have softened, about five minutes, then add the garlic and cook for another minute.
- Pour in the vegetable broth and bring the mixture to a boil. Then, add in the orzo and chickpeas and reduce to a medium-low heat. Cook at a gentle boil for about 10 minutes or until the orzo has reached your preferred tenderness.
- Remove the soup from the heat, then toss in the tahini and lemon juice. As the citrus flavor is quite strong in this recipe, I recommend adding the lemon juice one lemon at a time to better control the taste. Stir well.
- Add the baby spinach to the soup and stir again. Allow the greens to soften for a few minutes in the mixture, then add fresh dill, salt and pepper to taste. The soup will continue to thicken as it cooks, so add more liquid as needed.
- Serve with your favorite crusty bread or store in the freezer for up to two months. Leftovers will keep for five days in the refrigerator if stored in a covered container.