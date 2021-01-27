Spicy Black Bean Soup is the perfect dish for those chilly winter nights when the temperature dips down so low that you can’t help but daydream about summer. The flavors remind you immediately of days spent lounging on the beach, Coronas and limes tucked away in your cooler, and trips to the local food truck.
Served best with a side of crunchy tortilla chips, this vegetarian soup is sure to impress even the pickiest eaters in your life. It’s perfectly spiced with hints of onion, garlic and cayenne pepper throughout. A hit of cumin gives off the taste of freshly-made tacos, and the avocado and fresh lime juice brighten up the dish beautifully. The sour cream, added in as a topping at the table to avoid curdling, ramps up the flavors and adds a beautiful layer of acidity to the beans themselves. Cheese is great in everything, but it really puts in work in this Spicy Black Bean Soup, as do chopped cilantro and bacon crumbs.
I recommend this soup for Friday nights when you’re stuck at home and it’s cold outside, and you’re not really feeling up to cooking anything complicated but want a meal that tastes like you spent hours putting it together. It’ll be done in less than an hour, and the whole family will be impressed.
Want to make your own Spicy Black Bean Soup? Here’s what you need:
For the soup:
♦ 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
♦ 1 white onion, diced
♦ 1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder
♦ 1 1/2 tablespoons dried oregano
♦ 1 teaspoon cumin
♦ 1 teaspoon Cayenne pepper (or to taste)
♦ 1/2 teaspoon salt
♦ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
♦ 4 cloves garlic, minced
♦ 3 15-ounce cans black beans, drained
♦ 3 cups water
♦ 2 bay leaves
For the toppings:
♦ Cheddar cheese, grated
♦ Sour Cream
♦ Lime Juice
♦ Avocado
♦ Bacon crumbles
♦ Cilantro, chopped fresh
Here’s how you make it:
- Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the diced white onion in once the oil starts to shimmer and stir to coat. Allow to cook until the onions become soft and translucent. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking and lower the heat if necessary to avoid burning.
- When the onions are translucent, stir in the dried spices, salt and pepper. Add in the garlic and cook until fragrant. The garlic should be a golden color.
- Add the drained beans into the pot and stir to combine with the onion and spice mixture. Cook for an another five minutes.
- Slowly pour the water into the pot and stir. Toss in the bay leaves and bring the soup to a boil. Reduce the heat and allow it to simmer uncovered for 25 minutes. Serve warm with the recommended toppings.