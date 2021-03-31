These days I am as interested in cutting down on time spent over the stove as I am in making healthy dishes that are good for me and my family. These Healthy Turkey Meatballs give me both — they’re filled with nutrients and baked in the oven so I never even have to touch a skillet. Perhaps best of all, these meatballs can be ready in under an hour.
Leaner than beef and packed full of tasty herbs, these turkey meatballs are packed with Italian flavor and are incredibly moist on the inside. Stuffed with onions, spinach and grated Parmesan cheese, they are sure to impress even your pickiest eaters. I know because they’ve impressed mine. My husband is a huge fan of them, whether they’re served in a big bowl of spaghetti or on a meatball sub, and my nieces and nephews loved them when I made them for Sunday dinner.
A note about tools: I recommend using an ice cream scoop to make sure that your meatballs are similar in size and shape. Doing so will ensure that they cook evenly and finish at the same time in the oven. This recipe also requires you to have a food thermometer. Don’t skip on it. You’ll want to make sure these meatballs have reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees before removing them from the oven.
Want to make your own Healthy Turkey Meatballs? Here’s what you need:
♦ 2 pounds lean ground turkey
♦ 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
♦ 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
♦ 1 white onion, finely chopped
♦ 3 cloves garlic, minced
♦ 1 teaspoon salt
♦ 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
♦ 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
♦ 1/2 cup fresh parsley minced
♦ 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
♦ 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
♦ 16 ounces fresh spinach
♦ 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
♦ 1/3 cup chicken broth
♦ 3/4 cup Panko bread crumbs
♦ 2 large eggs
How to make them:
- Preheat your oven to 375 degrees, then line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper and lightly coat with nonstick spray.
- In a large mixing bowl, add the Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, chicken broth, dried and fresh herbs, salt, pepper, minced garlic, onion and fresh spinach. Stir well to combine, then add the turkey. Beat the eggs in a separate bowl, then add it to the meat mixture and mix until just combined.
- Using an ice cream scoop, scoop the meat mixture and shape it into a meatball. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat until all of the mixture has been used. Brush the meatballs with the olive oil.
- Bake the meatballs for 15-20 minutes, or until they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees. They should be browned with crispy edges when ready. Serve warm as an appetizer of an addition to another dish.