Dutch babies are the older, more sophisticated cousins of every day breakfast pancakes. Sometimes called a Bismarck or Hootenanny, Dutch babies are a thicker and baked in the oven instead of on the stovetop — and like regular, old fashioned pancakes, these little guys are even tastier when paired with a topping. Today I’m sharing my recipe for my very favorite fruit topping with you, and trust me, this lemon curd is totally worth the hype.
Cool, smooth and creamy with just the right about of tart sweetness, my homemade lemon curd pairs perfectly with just about anything, from toast to scones, but is at its best paired with the fluffy, cakey goodness of a Dutch baby. Best of all, it takes only 10 minutes to prepare from start to finish with just four simple ingredients that most of us have in our refrigerators year round: eggs, sugar, butter and a few lemons.
The Dutch babies themselves take 20 minutes to prepare and only takes 10 ingredients, so all around, it’s a 30 minute breakfast that would make Rachael Ray proud.
Want to make your own Dutch Babies with Homemade Lemon Curd?
Here’s what you need:
For the Dutch babies:
♦ 2 tablespoons butter
♦ 3 eggs
♦ 1/2 cup milk
♦ 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
♦ 2 tablespoons sugar
♦ 1/4 teaspoon salt
For the lemon curd:
♦ 4 lemons, juice and zest
♦ 1/2 cup sugar
♦ 4 large eggs
♦ 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
Here’s how you make it:
Start by preparing the curd. Heat all the ingredients in a bowl over a sauce pan of simmering water for about 10 minutes. You will know it is ready to come off the heat when it has thickened and seems creamy, rather than liquid. Do not cook the curd directly in the pan! I know it’s tempting to cut down on dish duty, but the egg is significantly more likely to overcook and ruin the texture of the curd that way.
Once the curd is ready, put it into the refrigerator to chill and preheat your oven to 425°F. Then, place the two tablespoons of butter in a oven safe skillet and put it in the oven to melt. Remove the melted butter from the oven before it burns or starts to smoke.
Pour the mixture of eggs, milk, flour, salt and sugar into the skillet on top of the butter, then return the mixture to the oven to bake until fluffy and golden brown, about 20 minutes. Allow to cool. Do not be alarmed if the Dutch baby appears to ‘shrink’ during the cooling phase. It is simply settling and will still taste delicious!
Fill with lemon curd and any other added toppings. Serve warm.
Recipe serves 5.