As life starts to slowly return to what it was like pre-pandemic, I am starting to think about recipes that I can make with as little hassle and fuss as possible that don’t taste any less delicious than the ones I’ve been making over the last year. Time is certainly a factor for many of us as we return to work, and so, I’ve returned to an old standard: my crockpot.
Crockpot meals are great in many ways, but they’re especially useful for on-the-go folks who want tasty, delicious meals that are as hands-free to prepare as possible. The recipe I’m sharing with you today epitomizes just that. These Crockpot Chicken Burrito Bowls pack a big flavor punch and are healthy to boot, packed full of tasty black beans, brown rice, melty cheese, tender chicken and tons of colorful vegetables.
There’s no pre-cooking required, either, so all you have to do is toss the ingredients in the slow cooker and be on your way. A dream, right?
A note on ingredients: You’re welcome to use white rice if you prefer it over brown rice, but don’t opt out of using the instant version. While I agree with critics who say regular rice is superior to the instant variety, the instant cooks much more evenly in this dish and will yield the best flavor and texture.
Now, let’s get started. Here’s what you need to make your own Crockpot Chicken Burrito Bowls:
♦ 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
♦ 2 tablespoons olive oil
♦ 3 teaspoons onion powder
♦ 3 teaspoons garlic powder
♦ 3 teaspoons chili powder
♦ 2 teaspoons cumin
♦ 1 teaspoon kosher salt and freshly ground pepper (or to taste)
♦ 3 cups chicken broth
♦ 1 15-once can diced tomatoes, drained
♦ 1 14-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
♦ 1 14-ounce can corn, drained
♦ 1 bell pepper, chopped
♦ 2 3/4 cups instant whole grain brown rice
♦ 1 1/2 cups of shredded colby jack cheese
Here’s how you make them:
- Place the chicken breasts in a slow cooker set to the lowest setting, then pour chicken broth over the top and stir in the canned tomatoes, canned corn, olive oil, onion powder, garlic powder, chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper.
- Cook the mixture on low for approximately 4 hours, or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Once heated to the right temperature, remove the chicken breasts from the slow cooker and set aside.
- Turn the slow cooker up to the highest setting and stir in the instant rice, black beans and freshly chopped bell pepper. Allow to cook for 30-45 minutes, or until the rice is tender.
- Add the chicken back in to the slow cooker, top with cheese and allow the mixture to cook until the cheese is melted. Serve with fresh toppings of choice. I recommend diced tomatoes, sour cream and a little guacamole. Serves six.