Casseroles have to be one of the most tried and true Southern classic dishes. Notoriously easy to make and budget-friendly, they are a staple for busy parents and families who want to suit their children’s palates and provide a delicious meal without breaking the bank. The recipe I’m sharing with you today is among one of my favorites.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta Bake can be made using store-bought rotisserie chicken or homemade chicken breasts. It also calls for rotini pasta, marinara, mozzarella cheese, butter and Panko bread crumbs. Vegetables like bell peppers are a welcome addition, though I’ve chosen to leave them out in an effort to reach even the pickiest eaters.
Whenever I make this dish, I like to serve it with a garden salad and breadsticks, but any vegetable would pair well with it as a side. Asparagus is an excellent option, as are brussels sprouts, mushrooms and artichokes.
Want to make your own Chicken Parmesan Pasta Bake? Here’s what you need:
♦ 1 small rotisserie chicken (pulled apart, shredded) or 4 baked chicken breasts (shredded)
♦ 3 cups dry rotini pasta
♦ 1 24-ounce jar marinara sauce
♦ 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
♦ 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
♦ 3/4 cup panko bread crumbs
♦ 2 tablespoons melted butter
♦ 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
♦ 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Here’s how you make it:
Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 7x9 baking dish with butter or nonstick spray. Then, add water to a large pot and bring to a boil. Cook and drain the rotini pasta according to package instructions.
Place the drained pasta back into the pot and mix with marinara sauce, shredded chicken, half of the mozzarella, half of the parmesan cheese and the Italian seasoning. Allow the mixture to simmer for a few minutes over a medium-low heat, then spread it evenly over the bottom of the greased baking dish.
Sprinkle the remaining mozzarella and parmesan cheese over the top of the pasta mixture. In a small bowl, mix together the Panko bread crumbs, melted butter and garlic powder. Sprinkle it evenly over the cheese layer.
Bake uncovered in the oven for about 15 minutes or until the top turns a light, golden brown. Serve alone or with salad, vegetables or breadsticks. Enjoy!