Do you ever get the urge to sit down and eat an entire bowl full of mac and cheese? Do you end up not doing it because you feel guilty about the lack of vegetables in the dish? This recipe solves that problem for you by combining the most delicious, ooey-gooey mac and cheese with tons of fresh baby spinach and crispy fried onions for a comforting result you can feel good about scarfing down.
As always, let’s talk ingredients. The choice of pasta noodle in a mac and cheese can make the difference between a decent bowl of mac and the most delicious bowl of macaroni and cheese you’ve ever had, so you really want to make smart choices while you’re shopping. Though just about any store-bought pasta would work well in this dish, I highly recommend purchasing a short-cut variety like cavatappi (or cork-screw noodles, my favorites), conchigliette or fiorelli. I recommend these over other pastas because of their sizes, textures and by how much sauce can settle into their grooves to be delivered straight to your taste buds.
Any store-bought fried onions will work well as a topping in this dish, as would either breadcrumbs or cracker crumbs. If you want to kick it up a notch, soak a couple of sliced onions in buttermilk for 10 minutes, coat them in all-purpose flour, salt and pepper, then fry them until they are light gold in color. Use them in place of store-bought fried onions.
Want to make your own Spinach Mac and Cheese? Here’s what you need:
♦ 1 pound cavatappi (or cork-screw) pasta, or other as desired
♦ 12 ounces fresh baby spinach
♦ 12 ounces grated fontina cheese
♦ 6 ounces grated white cheddar
♦ 2 ounces grated parmesan cheese
♦ 2 1/2 cups milk
♦ 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
♦ 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
♦ 1 onion, diced
♦ 3 garlic cloves, minced
♦ 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
♦ 1/2 cup store-bought (or homemade) crispy onions
♦ Salt and pepper to taste
How to make the dish:
- Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees. As the oven heats, place a large, oven-safe pot over medium low heat and add the butter. Heat until just melted, then stir in the diced onion and minced garlic with a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook until the onions have softened.
- Bring water to a boil in a separate pot and cook the pasta according to package instructions. Drain.
- Stir the flour into the softened onion mixture to create a roux. Cook for approximately three minutes, or until it turns a light golden color. Slowly pour in the milk, stirring constantly throughout. The mixture will thicken as it cooks. Stir in the nutmeg.
- Add the fresh baby spinach into the roux. Allow to cook, stirring constantly, until the spinach has shrunk in size and softens.
- After the spinach has softened, stir in the pasta and cheese. Mix until well combined, then top with crispy onions. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until the top of the mac and cheese is golden and all the cheese has melted.