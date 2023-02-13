'The Darby' keeps legacy of local 4-H alumnus alive

Agricultural students from three states gathered in Gordon County over the weekend for an event that organizers hope will help keep the legacy of a local 4-H alumnus alive well into the future.
A livestock judging contest known as "The Darby," saw youth from both near and far pack the Livestock Pavilion, 1286 Highway 53 Spur, Saturday. Named in honor of Gordon County native Matthew Darby, the event honors the legacy of the former 4-H student and educator who passed away at the age of 30 following a battle with COVID in August of 2021.
"This is something we hope to keep going for years to come," Gordon County Extension Agent Greg Bowman said.
Matthew was born April 9, 1991, to parents Harry and Kathy, and was a 2009 graduate of Gordon Central High School.
After growing up in a farming family, Darby went away to college, first graduating from Northeast Oklahoma A&M in 2011 on a scholarship, and then from the University of Georgia in 2015 with a degree in Agriculture and Animal Science -- having been a member of both schools' livestock judging teams.
"He was raised on the farm around cows and chickens," Darby's father Harry said. "I showed cows when I was young, and then my brother did, and Matthew got into it with him."
Darby's uncle Joe was the program assistant for Gordon County 4-H.
"That got him interested in livestock judging and showing," Darby's mother Kathy said.
At the time of his death, Darby was an agriculture teacher at Northside High School in Houston County where he'd been working since 2016. He continued to be active in both 4-H and Future Farmers of America working with livestock judging students.
"He made an incredible impact on the lives of his students," the school system said in a release. "He was loved by his students, co-workers, and everyone who knew him."
Darby's mother said she appreciates the efforts of local organizers for naming the new contest after their son.
"It's very special, and very humbling that they would do this," Kathy said. "It makes us proud of him."
His father echoed the appreciation, with both parents becoming noticeably emotional talking of their son's memory.
"There's so many people that he had touched through the years, and they wanted to share their love for him," Harry said.
One of the last lives Darby was able to touch in the classroom in South Georgia before his death made the trip to Calhoun Saturday, joining a host of others on hand to honor his legacy.
Emily Wroblewski, who was one of Darby's agriculture students at the time of his death, said she was happy to be on hand to see the contest become a reality.
"It means a lot because he impacted me, and seeing people do this in memory of him is great to see," Wroblewski said.