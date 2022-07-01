A 3D treehouse created by local artist Will Linn is now on display at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., as part of the Regional Art Show.
Painted on scrap wood and a fallen tree stump, Linn calls his work “The Bradford.”
“During the Sonoraville tornado several years back, we had a Bradford Pear tree fall over,” Linn said. “I saw it back then and thought it would make a cool treehouse.”
Working on the piece on and off for several years, Linn finally got the treehouse to the HAC in time for this year’s show.
“Things got busy, and it just sat in the garage for a while,” he said.
Linn said he developed a love — if not a slight obsession — for treehouses later in life, and they have been an ongoing theme in his artwork in recent years.
“Treehouses have been a big theme in a lot of my art,” he said. “When I was working for Habitat for Humanity in Texas learning to build houses, I started following a Facebook page called “Treehouse Workshop.’”
Since then, Linn has even sent some of his treehouse-themed artwork to Pete Nelson, host of “Treehouse Masters” on Animal Planet.
“He sent me back a signed copy of his book in return,” Linn said.
If you look really close at Linn’s latest treehouse project, you might even see some folks you recognize through the tiny windows.
Originally, Linn had an idea for a Harry Potter-style magic school of sorts, but the project had too many windows to fill for such a repetitive theme.
“I thought it might be boring if everyone was wearing the same robe, and you can only wave a want so many times at something,” Linn said.
That’s when he put a call out on social media and sent out some texts calling for anyone who might like to be included
“That’s the fun part for me ... I don’t know what’s going to happen as I’m working on it,” Linn said. “It’s whatever they come up with. A story based on their ideas. I had no idea what this was going to look like.”
As for the future of the treehouse after the art show display ends, Linn said he hasn’t made a decision yet.
“I’d like to hang out with it for a little while,” he said. “It might be for sale in the future, but for now I’ll take it to some shows, and hopefully it’ll draw people into the booth.”
The show will be on display through Friday, Aug. 19, with an artist reception on Sunday, July 10, from 3 to 4:30, an event that is free and open to the public.