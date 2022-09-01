The stations sit along the back of the store along Johnson Lake Road, and join the superchargers near the Adairsville Highway 140 Taco Bell as the only official Tesla supercharging points between the Chattanooga Airport and Highway 92 and Interstate 75 in Acworth.
Tesla also has destination chargers in Northwest Georgia in Rome, Cedartown, Adairsville and Cartersville. These are slower-paced chargers located in parking spaces meant to add miles to a Tesla vehicle while the driver stays in a hotel, eats at a restaurant or parks in a public garage.
Several other electric vehicle charging stations of various brands have been popping up around Calhoun over the last few years as well. The following charging stations are currently listed on the EV trip planning website PlugShare.com:
Calhoun Outlet Marketplace, 455 Belwood Road
Red Bud BP, 1090 Red Bud Road
Quality Inn, 1204 Red Bud Road
Downtown Calhoun Park, 312 N. Wall St.
Calhoun Rec. Department, 601 S. River St.
The Depot, 109 S. King St.
Warehouse Liquor, 255 W. Line St.
Calhoun Chevron, 1531 Dews Pond Road
Prater Ford showroom, 705 S. Wall St.
According to Georgia Power, the state leads the Southeast for the number of EV registrations per 1,000 registered vehicles, and with a 4.4 ratio of EV registrations, Georgia is the only Southeastern US state nearing the national 4.8 average.
Recently, the Georgia Department of Transportation unveiled its multiyear "Georgia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan" as part of an attempt to get $135 million in federal funds to strengthen the state's electric vehicle charging capabilities, especially in rural and underserved areas without enough EV charging capabilities.
The funding would come from $5 billion in federal funds as part of a recent federal infrastructure bill looking to build up the nation's EV charging capacity throughout the rest of the decade.