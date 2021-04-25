Tanya Collis has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest SonShine Award recipient.
This award was established by AdventHealth Gordon in 2017 to honor the hard work and dedication of its employees.
Quarterly awards provide opportunities for employees, patients and visitors to recognize and reward employees and teams for exceptional accomplishments and demonstrated behaviors that are aligned to the mission, vision and values of AdventHealth Gordon.
The name SonShine was developed by AdventHealth Gordon employees. The recipients of the SonShine award “shine” for the “Son” of God through their warm and comforting care they provide to patients and their fellow employees.
Collis, a personal financial specialist counselor in patient access at AdventHealth Gordon, received a nomination from a patient who needed help with some billing issues. The patient had recently experienced much loss in his family, and after facing health issues and an injury, he was unable to work.
Collis helped him with his billing issues and prayed with him in her office.
“She prayed with me and cried with me,” said the patient. “She got me going again.”