Tails & Tales: Register now for summer reading program

The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library challenges you to read this summer for the opportunity to win prizes.
We have a reading challenge for each age group: kids, teens and adults. Preregistration is open now and the challenge runs from June 1-30. You can go to ngrl.beanstack.org or visit the library to register. This summer, we’ll also be giving out free books and take and make kits for children while supplies last.
Library summer reading programs help insure kids return to school ready to learn and avoid the “Summer Slide.”
There will be free virtual programming for all ages. You will be able to watch craft demos, storytimes and special guests on video at your leisure on our Facebook page and YouTube channel. Special performer Page Turner Adventures will bring lots of fun virtual content with shows, crafts, authors and special guests on Zoom. The programs will be Monday through Friday in June at 11 AM. These programs will be held on Zoom and you must register to attend.
To learn more details about all of our upcoming programs, go to ngrl.org/events. In addition to all of this summer fun, keep an eye out for activities and community partnerships that the library has arranged for you to enjoy. Here are just a few of the many offerings:
- Whitney Paradis returns to the library with two recorded videos that will instruct patrons how to paint a picture. Teens will paint a beach scene, and the adult painting will be a nature motif. Only 25 people, per class, are allowed to sign up as the library will provide the 8x10 canvas, paints and brushes necessary to follow along.
- Beginning Thursday, June 3rd and continuing until August 4th, free lunches for all children ages 1-18 will be available outside the library from Noon to 1:30 PM (Monday Friday). All meals must be consumed onsite.
- Classical guitarist Gladius from Atlanta will share a prerecorded performance featuring a wide range of guitar stylings (available to view for one week only).
- Dalton-Whitfield Young Adult Programs Coordinator Logan Petty will host a weekly D&D game for teens on Discord. He will also host Anime Nights and offer a Wild Jeopardy game for teens.
- Professional actress, singer and storyteller Joanna Maddox will present the life story of Madam C.J. Walker in a one-woman virtual show (available to view for one week only).
Our library continues to offer Curbside service Monday-Friday and you can also make an appointment to browse the entire library or use a computer in the library building. Appointments are limited. Visit ngrl.org/phase-3 to view availability and book your appointment. Questions? We are happy to help. Connect with us on Facebook, visit ngrl.org or just give us a call at 706.624.1456 and ask for Nyala, Elizabeth or Brian.
Here’s to a summer full of reading for everyone!