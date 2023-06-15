"Symbol that binds us all together": Calhoun Elk's Lodge observes Flag Day

Organized by the Calhoun Elk’s Lodge, the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office hosted an observance of Flag Day this week.

Wednesday afternoon, a crowd gathered beneath the GCSO breezeway to commemorate the adoption of the U.S. flag by the Second Continental Congress back on June 14, 1777.

