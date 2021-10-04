October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and, as always, Hamilton Medical Center is supporting breast cancer awareness.
When it comes to preventing breast cancer, the best defense is early detection. An annual mammogram is one of the most effective ways to screen for breast cancer.
The American Cancer Society recommends women age 40 and older have a screening mammogram and clinical breast exam every year. Pictured is the Peeples Cancer Institute, where Mammography is located.
To schedule a screening mammogram (3D mammograms available) at Peeples Cancer Institute, please call 706-272- 6565.