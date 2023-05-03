Cherokee Phoenix: Still an advocate for the people (copy)

As families with school-age children well know, right now, it feels like spring, but summer, with its scorch and length and demands (mostly kid-generated) for planned activities, is close.

That’s right: if you have young people in your home, the dissipation of spring’s morning chill and its quiet, new-beginning lull is, oh, about four seconds away.

Elizabeth Crumbly is a newspaper veteran and freelance writer. She lives in rural Northwest Georgia where she teaches riding lessons, writes and raises her family. She is a former editor of The Catoosa County News. You can correspond with her at www.collective-ink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In