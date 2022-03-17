Student art returns to Harris Arts Center

After a period of virtual exhibitions because of COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, the work of high-school and middle-school art students from Calhoun City and Gordon County schools returns for its annual appearance in the galleries of the Harris Arts Center.
Parents, grandparents, other family, friends, and the general public will not want to miss this imaginative display by our area’s talented art students. Free and open to the public, the exhibit demonstrates a wide array of creativity, including works in several media including clay. Kate Johnson, teacher at Calhoun Middle and High Schools, who organized the exhibit this year as well as the virtual exhibit last year, says she is extremely pleased with the quality of art on display.
Participating schools and teachers include Ashworth Middle School, Vincent Hartel; Calhoun High School and Middle School, Johnathan Elakman and Kate Johnson; and Sonoraville High School, Hannah Roddy.
Several other schools that usually participate in the annual event were unable to do so this year but are expected to return in the future.
The public is encouraged to view the exhibit during regular Harris Arts Center hours and to attend a reception honoring students and faculty on Thursday, March 24, from 5:00 until 6:30 pm. Sponsored by the Visual Arts Guild of the Calhoun Gordon Arts Council, the exhibit closes April 21.
The Harris Arts Center, 212 South Wall Street in downtown Calhoun, is open Monday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.