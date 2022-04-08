Stroke symptoms to know when every second counts

If your partner, child, parent or friend has a stroke, will you recognize it? And, more importantly, will you know to get medical care immediately?
We hope that you never face this situation and that your family, friends and loved ones never experience a stroke. But it’s essential to be able to recognize stroke symptoms when you see them and to know what to do when the unexpected occurs.
With this goal in mind, we want to empower you with important stroke information and one easy-to-remember acronym so that you’re ready to help save a life at a moment’s notice.
What is a stroke?
A stroke happens when blood flow is blocked to part of your brain (ischemic stroke) or a blood vessel suddenly bursts (hemorrhagic stroke). These events can cut off blood and oxygen supply to your brain and damage brain cells.
A stroke is a sudden medical emergency (this means you need to call 911 right away) that affects someone every 40 seconds in the United States and is one of the leading causes of disability in our country. If a stroke is left untreated, or if care is delayed, long term physical damage can occur.
Immediate medical care reduces harm from a stroke
Strokes are often life-threatening, but it’s possible to survive them, especially when you get help quickly. When someone you know is having a stroke, it’s imperative to call 911 right away.
Getting a loved one lifesaving medical care for a stroke increases their chances of survival and reduces long-term harm from the stroke, such as difficulty walking, speaking or eating.
In a stroke emergency, BE FAST to save a life
To identify the signs and symptoms of a stroke, remember the acronym BE FAST, which stands for:
- Balance: Is there a loss of balance, headache or dizziness?
- Eyes: Do they have blurred vision?
- Face: Does one side of the person’s face droop? Can they smile?
- Arms: Is one or both arms weak? Do they have leg weakness?
- Speech: Is speech slurred or strange? Can the person repeat a simple phrase?
- Time: Note the time symptoms started and call 911 immediately
Also, similar to heart attacks, stroke symptoms can vary between men and women. As you learn about the signs of a stroke, be sure to learn stroke symptoms that are more common in women.
When you notice stroke symptoms in a loved one, remember to note the time you first noticed that your loved one was experiencing symptoms. Knowing the time of onset can help doctors better diagnose and treat your loved one.
Treating a stroke with expert care
Fast treatment of a stroke means that our physicians and ER experts can give your loved one special medicine that helps restore blood flow to their brain and stops further damage.
This quick treatment is the first step of a long journey to help your loved one -- or you -- heal, recover and get back to the activities you love after a stroke.
Residents in Gordon County can receive world-class neurology and stroke diagnosis closer to home through our telemedicine program. This program allows patients to have access to a network of neurologists specially trained in diagnosing and treating strokes via a real-time video conference when they arrive in the emergency room.
AdventHealth Gordon is also designated as a certified primary stroke center by The Joint Commission. The facility earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval by demonstrating continuous compliance with the organization’s performance standards.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
Don’t hesitate to get ER care for a stroke
When you see stroke symptoms, remember the acronym BE FAST, and call 911 immediately to get your loved one to your closest ER.
You can take comfort in knowing that lifesaving care is close to home at our emergency department at AdventHealth Gordon.