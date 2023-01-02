Georgia String Band Festival returns!

After finally making its post-pandemic return in 2022, the Georgia String Band Festival has announced its 2023 slate. 

Set for Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, this year's festivities will take place again at downtown at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St. 

