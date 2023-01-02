String Band Festival 2023 dates announced From staff reports Jan 2, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Georgia String Band Festival returns! The Georgia String Band Festival and Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention made a triumphant return in 2022. Show more Show less The Georgia String Band Festival and Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention made a triumphant return in 2022. The Georgia String Band Festival is set for Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After finally making its post-pandemic return in 2022, the Georgia String Band Festival has announced its 2023 slate. Set for Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, this year's festivities will take place again at downtown at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St. Kicking off the festival on Friday night at 7 p.m., founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band John McEuen will play a show. Tickets are $25. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for the Gordon County Fiddler's Convention. Tickets for Saturday are $10, with kids 12-and-under admitted free with armbands permitting re-entry throughout the day. Since 1924, the festival has offered traditional competitions in fiddle, banjo, string band, buck dancing and singing, with cash prizes for first, second and third place in all categories. Registration for Saturday's competition opens at 12:30 p.m. with competition beginning at 1 p.m. Food and beverages will be available on site. For more information, visit harrisartscenter.com online, or call 706-629-2599. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Calhoun man charged with DUI, hit and run following fire truck wreck Wednesday morning fire claims life in Fairmount Calhoun couple arrested on sexual exploitation of children charges Gordon County restaurant health scores Alabama man charged with child molestation in Gordon County Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.