The Appalachia Georgia Friends of the Bears would like to remind the public that March marks the time for the Black Bears to emerge from den.
We already have received reports of adult males and sub-adults that are out and about. Second to emerge will be the solitary females and Sows with Yearlings in late March-mid-April. Finally, are the Sows with Cubs of the Year in mid-April-early May. Attractants like birdseed, hummingbird feeders, pet food, livestock food, greasy barbecues, smokers and fish cookers, and other wildlife foods can be accessed by black bears.
Minimize attractants and the availability of food rewards throughout your yard and neighborhood. Appalachia Georgia has approximately 3,000 Black Bears. Help us save a Bear’s life and remove the attractants.
The intentional and unintentional feeding of Bears teaches them to approach homes and people for food which is a recipe for Human-Bear conflict. Trash access is created with approximately two-thirds of Human-Bear conflict. In addition, it destroys their teeth, digestive tracts, and results in a slow and painful death.
Store garbage in a sturdy building or place in an approved bear-resistant trash receptacle and put it out on the day of pick up goes a long way. If trash is stored for multiple days to fester in the heat, it will result in a larger odor signature for Bears. The more the signature, the greater the distance for it to travel on the wind. To help reduce this signature, clean your trash can and rinse off any food and drink residue from containers.
The Appalachia Georgia Friends of the Bears is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to reduce Human-Bear conflict through proactive educational outreach programs, increase public awareness about coexisting with Black Bears, the use of humane bear deterrents, and advocacy.