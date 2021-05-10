After a 2020 hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual Star Spangled Celebration is back and will be held at the fairgrounds on Highway 53 on Sunday, July 4th.
A huge crowd is expected for the concerts. The Mohawk Stage will feature country singer Jess Kellie Adams & Band of Nashville TN. Texas born, Ohio raised and now calling Nashville home, Jess is a country artist and songwriter whose mission is to spread love through her storytelling. A positive, energized and honest approach draws in a crowd as every song has the listener on a rollercoaster ride through heartbreak to love and strength. Nashville is calling her music creative, bold, fearless and raw in emotion.
This artist and her band will be featured at 7:00 pm and again at 8:30 pm.
Hooch Holler is straight from the North Georgia mountains playing a mix of Southern Rock, Blues, Country and Originals. Formed in 2012 this group travels and plays at concerts, festivals and venues across the southeast. The band has opened for numerous country artists. They are excited to kick back up after Covid19 and are ready to entertain the crowds. You will enjoy Hooch Holler performances at 6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
Kids and adults alike will enjoy shows of magic and illusion by Mike Frisbee throughout the evening on the Midway Stage. Bud Owens, organizer of this event since it’s beginning, states that admission is free thanks to presenting sponsor Mohawk.
“I am so excited that Mohawk has agreed to again sponsor the Star Spangled Celebration," Owens said. "We are prepared to have a safe and fun event for the entire family with magic and illusion, an amazing concert, vendors and a great fireworks display to end the evening. I invite everyone to come out, come early, bring your chairs and blankets and let’s celebrate July 4th Calhoun style."
The venue will have three parking lot’s open beginning at 4:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. The best view of the fireworks is inside the fair grounds.
Anyone experiencing illness symptoms are asked to please be considerate and stay home. If there are any additional precautions recommended near the event date, information will be shared in advance. Coolers are welcome but subject to being checked at entry and the venue remains alcohol free and family focused.
Save the date and plan your July 4th right here with your neighbors and friends in Calhoun with music, food, fun and fireworks.