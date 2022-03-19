Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful has set their sights on Saturday, April 9, for their spring recycling event.

The event will take place at Rock Bridge Community Church, 906 Curtis Pkwy., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be an opportunity for Gordon County residents to get rid of unwanted household items.

Items that KCGB will accept include soft plastics and films, hard plastics with or without numbers, plastic flower pots, computer towers, batteries and tools containing them, electronics except for TVs and old computer monitors, new or used tennis shoes, and eye glasses.

The event also includes tire amnesty, allowing residents to drop off old tires that they no longer need. The tire amnesty is new for this year’s event, and will let each family drop off up to 10 tires.

Car, SUV, and pickup tires are allowed. They will not accept tractor trailer, agricultural, or farm tires, any which measure over 20 inches, or any brought by a commercial dealer.

“We’re so thrilled to be able to do this,” said member Nancy Watkins.

KCGB will also offer paper shredding for sensitive documents, and a place to donate blood as they did the previous year. They are also using the event as a food drive, and will be accepting donations of canned or nonperishable food items.

To find out more about how to help KCGB, visit keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org/take-action.

