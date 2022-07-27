Spring Place Festival to highlight transportation history

Old Spring Place Methodist Church, 731 Highway 225, Chatsworth.

The 25th annual Spring Place Community Festival will be Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church, 731 Highway 225, Chatsworth.

The theme this year is “Spring Place on the Move." Sponsored by the Spring Place Ruritan Club and the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, the Festival commemorates Spring Place’s past and raises funds for the continued preservation of the 1875 structure which is Murray County’s oldest building built for public use.

