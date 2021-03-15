The annual Spring Fling Basket Fundraiser is underway at the Harris Arts Center! In its 9th year, this fundraiser is a major event, especially with the limitations of COVID-19.
Almost 40 donors have sponsored and created specialty gift “baskets” brimming with treasures and gift certificates. These baskets are being offered for silent auction in the galleries at the Harris Arts Center through May 4, just in time for Mothers’ Day giving. Generous businesses, board members and individuals donate their very creative entries, with themes that appeal to men, women, children and even pets! As one of the largest fundraisers at the Arts Center, all proceeds from this event benefit continued artistic programming.
Take a look at the pictures to get an idea of the scope of the Auction. Although it is called a Basket Auction, many of the containers are not baskets. For example, Fitness First uses an Igloo cooler, Advent Health a canvas carry-all, the Roland Hayes Committee a rolling utility cart and The Ridge Books, a wooden bookshelf. Entries intended for children include Paw Patrol, Frozen and swimming pool themed items.
This year’s donors include AdventHealth, Amy and Chris Atkinson, Baxter Dean, Deb Bell, Belwood Nursery, Brian’s Auto Sales, Cake Addicts, Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, Dub’s High on the Hog, Firehouse Gym, Fitness First of Calhoun, Food City, Gibbs Gardens, Harris Arts Center committees including Calhoun Little Theatre, Music Guild, Roland Hayes Committee, and Visual Arts Guild, Sue and Gary Hibberts, Indigo Junction Resale & Consignment, Longhorn Steakhouse, Beth Masters, Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home, M&S Logistics, M&S Properties, North Georgia National Bank, Paradise Garden Foundation, Judy Peterson, Pets R Us, Pintage Antique Market, Prater Ford, Phyllis Purdy, Rebecca Brown Realty, Relentless Wolf Fitness, Sequoyah Garden Club, The Shop at Our Place, and The Ridge Books.
Arts center hours are Monday, 10a.m. to 2p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, 10a.m. to 4p.m., Friday, 10a.m. to 2p.m. Admission is free. We are asking that all in person visitors wear face coverings and respect social distancing. The final day to bid is Tuesday May, until 4:00p.m. You may also view the baskets and bid online. Go to www.harrisartscenter.com/auctions/.