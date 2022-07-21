Sports and gaming card show at Depot July 24 From staff reports Jul 21, 2022 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Northwest Georgia’s Sports Cards, Pokemon, Gaming & Collectibles Show will be held Sunday, July 24. NWGA Card Show Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sports and gaming card collectors will have a chance to snag some new items this weekend.Northwest Georgia’s Sports Cards, Pokemon, Gaming & Collectibles Show will be held Sunday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.This weekend’s show will be held downtown at the Depot, 109 S. King St., with an expected 20-plus vendor tables for enthusiasts to buy, sell and trade.A special guest, former Dallas Cowboys star Cory Fleming, will also be on hand for an autograph signing session. Fleming the Super Bowl XXX winning team in 1996.Admission to the event is free, with food and drink available on site.For more information, or to secure a vendor table, visit facebook.com/nwgacardshow/ or email nwgacardshow@gmail.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Grading begins for Curtis Parkway apartment complexes Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for July 16, 2022 Four injured in Wednesday wreck, two life flighted Well-known antiques dealer convicted of theft, bail jumping Gordon Record, July 16, 2022 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.