Memorial Day weekend will see the opening of several public water features.
Opening this weekend are the city pool, county splash pad and Salacoa Beach.
The Calhoun Recreation Department pool will open to the public Saturday with hours from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For the holiday weekend, the pool will be open Sunday and Memorial Day from 1 to 5 p.m.
Pool admission is $3 for ages 13 and over and $2 for kids at 2 through 12. Open days throughout the summer may vary with the availability of lifeguards.
Gordon County Parks and Recreation will have two popular attractions opening this weekend as well, with the Sonoraville splash pad as well as Salacoa Beach starting up operations on Friday.
The splash pad is located at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex, 7494 Fairmount Highway, while Salacoa Park is located at 388 Park Drive off Red Bud Road.
Salacoa Park beach is part of a larger 364 acre recreational area consisting of 32 RV sites, 25 primitive camping sites, restrooms, 126 acre lake, swimming and beach area, two playgrounds, picnic pavilion, boat launch area, and a 1.5 mile nature trail.
Form more information about county recreation facility hours, call 706-602-4435.