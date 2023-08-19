Hunter Blalock playing the GEM August 26

Local Americana artist Hunter Blalock and the Sad Machine will take the stage at the GEM Theatre next Saturday to cap off his summer tour.

The 28-year-old Sonoraville native called the visit to the GEM a bit of a homecoming show. He’s been on tour all summer, across the Southeast and Midwest, and is wrapping up right here at home.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In