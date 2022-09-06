Blood Assurance bus

The Blood Assurance Blood Brigade bus parked at an event in Calhoun.

 Blake Silvers, File

Blood Assurance is reporting a significant blood supply shortage after multiple traumas over Labor Day weekend.

As of Tuesday morning, the blood center had just a one-day’s supply of the crucial O-negative and O-positive blood types, as well as B-positive blood. Moreover, A-positive and A-negative blood are also in high demand.

