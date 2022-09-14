My son completed a week of Kindermusik classes this summer at Berry College under the patient tutelage of Kathryn Nobles.
Somehow, this veteran music teacher — she’s been a Kindermusik instructor for over 30 years now — coaxed notes and rhythms out of her all-boy class of five, and they left happy and excited about music.
Nobles told me Kindermusik made the leap from Germany to the U.S. in the mid ’70s. She attended a week-long training for the program in 1989, and Kindermusik has occupied the same room at Berry since the fall of that year. Nobles truly has a gift for reaching little ones with her love of music, and despite the fact that she’s passing out wooden items for preschoolers to knock together, she manages to keep enough of a lid on things that the atmosphere is fun but not a complete uproar.
At the end of every class, Nobles allowed parents to join in a singalong of “Shoo Fly.” We’d hold hands with our little ones and travel in circles and sing this sweet, nursery school song to close out their hour of learning.
My son took his newfound knowledge a little further at home with some improv. During dinner one night that week, he announced he had to use the facilities. I excused him from the table, and he shut the door to the bathroom, which is near our kitchen. A couple of minutes passed as forks and ice clinked alongside low-toned conversation at the table.
Suddenly, from behind the bathroom door emanated an exuberant and decidedly snarly rendition of what had begun as a sweet little ditty in class that week. It was, if you will, the AC/DC version of “Shoo Fly.” He growled his way through the low notes and threw in intermittent shrieks as he drew out his vowels. It was, for all the world, as if Brian Johnson had replaced “Highway to Hell” with “Shoo Fly” in a set straight out of 1980.
I immediately put my head down on the table, shaking with silent laughter.
“That’s incredible! More, more!” I squeaked to my son, clutching my ribs when I could talk.
His performance was so heartfelt that my husband and I immediately decided to send him out on tour with some Lady Gaga-esque fly sunglasses and a mini electric guitar. We walked those plans back, however, when we considered how much time touring would take away from his preschool studies and what kind of characters he might meet on the road.
So, I contented myself with trying to get him to repeat his performance over the next few days. He’d burst into his in-your-face take on “Shoo Fly” in the car, at the park, in the grocery store, and it was always as funny as the first time. I know it wasn’t exactly the rendition Nobles taught him, but it was creative, and it showcased his personality perfectly.
“That’s what musicians do — create!” she said when I told her about his interpretation.
Unlike my daughter who treats learning like a military exercise, he’s more like me in that he tends to participate fully in the things he’s interested in, so I could tell he’d had a good time and enjoyed the learning process when he put his own spin on the material.
It’s for this reason that I hope to make more time for Kindermusik in our busy schedule in the future. If you have children under the age of eight, I highly recommend it for a fun and informative experience with music. You can find more information on the program at Berry at www.berry.edu/kindermusik/. And if you’re not a Rome resident, you can find offerings in your area at kindermusik.com.
I can vouch for the high likelihood that you’ll be happy with the atmosphere and instruction. And do let me know what kind of spin your little one puts on “Shoo Fly!”
Elizabeth Crumbly is a newspaper veteran and freelance writer. She lives in rural Northwest Georgia where she teaches riding lessons, writes and raises her family. She is a former editor of The Catoosa County News. You can correspond with her at www.collective-ink.com.