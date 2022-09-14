Elizabeth Crumbly column logo
Special Logo

My son completed a week of Kindermusik classes this summer at Berry College under the patient tutelage of Kathryn Nobles.

Somehow, this veteran music teacher — she’s been a Kindermusik instructor for over 30 years now — coaxed notes and rhythms out of her all-boy class of five, and they left happy and excited about music.

Elizabeth Crumbly is a newspaper veteran and freelance writer. She lives in rural Northwest Georgia where she teaches riding lessons, writes and raises her family. She is a former editor of The Catoosa County News. You can correspond with her at www.collective-ink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In