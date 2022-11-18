The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia Board of Directors has appointed the following executive committee members for the 2023 calendar year: Ghee Wilson, president; Tina Brinson, vice president; Lisa Self, treasurer; Oliver Robbins, secretary; and Tannika King, past president.
“The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia is blessed to have a dedicated, experienced, and active Board of Directors,” said Kimberly King, executive director. “The nature and depth of our work can sometimes be challenging. Having a strong group of leaders to help support and guide our efforts impacts our ability to best serve. I am looking forward to working closely with this team of executive board members. Their combined years of experience in their respective career fields as well as their years of service and leadership on the board will undoubtedly benefit the work of the Sexual Assault Center.”
Wilson, a special agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement, which also includes the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. Prior to joining the Sexual Assault Center’s Board of Directors in 2018, Wilson was a member of the organization’s Friends of the SAC advocacy group and was a contestant in the 2016 Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge.
Brinson, a board member since 2013, has spent the last two decades as a full-time mother and wife, while being actively involved in her children’s schools and in her community. Her volunteer involvements have included numerous roles at Saint Mary’s Catholic School, Rome High School, the Alzheimer’s Association, Rome Little Theatre and the Boy Scouts of America’s Northwest Georgia Council.
Self, who joined the Board of Directors in 2020, is owner of Seven Hills Nutrition and has more than 15 years of experience in accounting. A loyal supporter of the Sexual Assault Center of NWGA, she has volunteered at the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge for several years.
Robbins, who joined the Board of Directors in 2021, is owner of U Public Relations. He began his career in law enforcement, working for the department of juvenile justice and juvenile probation, before transitioning to the marketing world as editor-in-chief and director of public relations for V3 Publications and, eventually, starting his own business.
King, a board member since 2011, is director of communications at Darlington School, and has more than 20 years of experience in marketing and public relations.
Additionally, the Board of Directors welcomed the following new members in 2022: John Bailey, executive editor of the Rome News-Tribune; Jill Fisher, chair of the Rome City Schools Board of Education; Susie Gass, administrative services director, finance director, and comptroller for the Floyd County government; Scotty Hancock, county commissioner and director of business development for AdventHealth Redmond’s Georgia market; and Jill Trapp, director of sales and marketing for The Spires at Berry College.
Other members of the Sexual Assault Center Board of Directors are Frank Beacham, Dr. Ryan Cox, Martha Jacobs, Brooks Mathis, Dr. Dan Pate, Jill Pate, Danny Price, Dave Roberson, Amos Tuck and Dr. Jamey Vick.