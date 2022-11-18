The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia Board of Directors has appointed the following executive committee members for the 2023 calendar year: Ghee Wilson, president; Tina Brinson, vice president; Lisa Self, treasurer; Oliver Robbins, secretary; and Tannika King, past president.

“The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia is blessed to have a dedicated, experienced, and active Board of Directors,” said Kimberly King, executive director. “The nature and depth of our work can sometimes be challenging. Having a strong group of leaders to help support and guide our efforts impacts our ability to best serve. I am looking forward to working closely with this team of executive board members. Their combined years of experience in their respective career fields as well as their years of service and leadership on the board will undoubtedly benefit the work of the Sexual Assault Center.”

