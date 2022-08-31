It’s always busy at the library! Check out their offerings for things to do throughout September.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has events for all ages, including adults. They are open their normal operating hours, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Weekly EventsNoni’s Nook takes place every Tuesday, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Noni picks a theme each week and will read stories, sing songs, and provide crafts for kids.
Children’s ProgramsToddler Music & Movement will take place Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Music and movement can support a child’s creative and academic development, so the library offers complete lessons. Recommended ages are preschool to first grade.
Kids can read with a therapy dog on Friday, Sept. 2, from 4 to 5 p.m. The tutu-clad pups will be dressed up and ready to cuddle.
Teen ProgramsNerf battles will continue on Friday, Aug. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. Kids can bring their own blaster, or use one of the library’s limited selection. Permission slips are required; Kaytlyn can help with those.
Teens can get a chance to create their very own painting using shaving cream on Tuesday, September 13 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Calling all adventurers! The library will host a workshop for Dungeons and Dragons on Wednesday, Sept. 21 starting at 6 p.m.
Anime club will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for those who love anime and all things related to Japanese culture.
Interested in art? Work on some CD scratch art at the library on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Adult ProgramsKnit and crochet club will take place Tuesday, Sept. 6, and Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon. The club is open to those of any skill level, from beginners to seasoned pros.
Adult paint classes will be held Friday, Aug. 9, and Aug. 23 starting at 4 p.m. Anyone interested should pre-register; no walk-ins will be accepted.
Chair yoga for those with special needs will be held Monday, Sept. 12, at 10:30 a.m. Another class specifically for adults will be held Monday, Aug. 26, at 10:30 a.m. That class offers all the benefits of yoga with the comfortable support of a chair.
There will also be a children’s book writing workshop from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.
There will be two job readiness workshops, on Thursday, Sept. 15 and 29 at 4:30 p.m. The Sept. 15 workshop will cover choosing the right job, while the Sept. 29 workshop will work on job search strategies. Teens are also invited to attend.
The end of the month gets a bit fishy at the library: there will be four different fishing classes on Friday, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30. On Sept. 23, there will be a 1 p.m. bass fishing class and a 3 p.m. SONAR class. On Sept. 30, expect a 1 p.m. crappie fishing class and a 3 p.m. striper/hybrid class.
Lunch Bunch Book Club will meet Friday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to noon. Come chat about what you’ve read! Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch or a snack.
Family ProgramsCalhoun Modelers Society will meet at the library Thursday, Sept. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. Those who love to make models of all sorts can come by and show off their work, learn new tricks, and meet others who love modeling, too.
ClosingsThe library will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 for the Gordon Central High School homecoming parade. They will also close at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 for Calhoun High School’s homecoming parade.
The library will also fully close Monday, Sept. 5 for Labor Day and will reopen for normal operating hours the following Tuesday.