Governor Brian Kemp has signed a proclamation declaring the week of Feb. 13th as Senior Week 2023.
The Georgia Council on Aging (GCOA) and the Coalition of Advocate’s for Georgia’s Elderly (CO-AGE) will host their annual Senior Day at the Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. This will be the first time that this event has occurred in person since 2020. Pre-COVID, hundreds of seniors, CO-AGE members, and aging services professionals from across the state would fill the halls of the Capitol, the Coverdell Legislative Office Building, and the Sloppy Floyd building wearing the event’s signature green scarves this time of year.
Senior Week provides the opportunity for older adult constituents to meet their legislators, see where the legislative action takes place and participate in the advocacy process. With such a wide variety of advocates in attendance, Senior Day also makes for a wonderful networking opportunity for those in the aging services field. Another highlight of the day will be the presentation of the 2023 Distinguished Older Georgian, Mrs. Carolyn Lipscomb of Arabi, Georgia. Each year GCOA accepts nominations for a local agent of change over the age of 70 who is making a positive and significant impact on the lives of senior citizens. The Senior Day events will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude around 2 p.m.
In 2021 and 2022, Senior Week was strictly virtual. Senior Week 2023 is moving to a hybrid model consisting of daily virtual events alongside the in-person event. For those who cannot make it to the in-person festivities this year, a virtual Senior Week webinar with an appearance by the Governor, several legislators, GCOA staff as well as board members, and the 2023 Distinguished Older Georgian, will premiere on the Council’s Facebook page on Thursday, Feb. 16th at 10 a.m. The full schedule of Senior Week events can be found on the Georgia Council on Aging’s website (gcoa.org) and social media pages.