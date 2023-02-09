Georgia Council on Aging LOGO

Georgia Council on Aging

Governor Brian Kemp has signed a proclamation declaring the week of Feb. 13th as Senior Week 2023.

The Georgia Council on Aging (GCOA) and the Coalition of Advocate’s for Georgia’s Elderly (CO-AGE) will host their annual Senior Day at the Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. This will be the first time that this event has occurred in person since 2020. Pre-COVID, hundreds of seniors, CO-AGE members, and aging services professionals from across the state would fill the halls of the Capitol, the Coverdell Legislative Office Building, and the Sloppy Floyd building wearing the event’s signature green scarves this time of year.

