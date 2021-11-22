BGxmas1.jpg (copy)

Shyana Starr speaks with Santa Claus during a Christmas party at the Boys and Girls Club in this file photo from 2019. 

 FILE

Need to get a hold of the big guy at the North Pole? Send your Santa letters to the staff here at the Calhoun Times!

Get your letters to Santa Clause in the mail and postmarked by Wednesday, Dec. 1, and we'll try and print as many as we have space for in the first few weeks leading up to Christmas. 

Letters should be mailed to:

Calhoun Times (Attn: Santa letters), P.O. Box 8, Calhoun, GA 30703

Make sure the first name, age and school of each child is included. If possible, please make sure the letters are in pen, marker, or dark crayon to help with legibility. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you