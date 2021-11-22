Send us your Santa letters! From staff reports Nov 22, 2021 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shyana Starr speaks with Santa Claus during a Christmas party at the Boys and Girls Club in this file photo from 2019. FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Need to get a hold of the big guy at the North Pole? Send your Santa letters to the staff here at the Calhoun Times!Get your letters to Santa Clause in the mail and postmarked by Wednesday, Dec. 1, and we'll try and print as many as we have space for in the first few weeks leading up to Christmas. Letters should be mailed to:Calhoun Times (Attn: Santa letters), P.O. Box 8, Calhoun, GA 30703Make sure the first name, age and school of each child is included. If possible, please make sure the letters are in pen, marker, or dark crayon to help with legibility. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Three small children abandoned at Calhoun truck stop SHS alum selected for Georgia Tech homecoming court Jackets score late to hold off Ware County Arrest records from the Nov. 17, 2021 edition of the Calhoun Times Christmas events kick off this weekend Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.