National Epilepsy Awareness Month

Purple is the designated color to signify National Epilepsy Awareness Month.

 Epilepsy Foundation

When Tiffany Garigan had her first major epileptic seizure episode, it didn’t look like what someone might think — and it nearly took her life.

Diagnosed with epilepsy when she was 25, Garigan — who is from Calhoun — was working a job in Sandy Springs, and said she thought she just wasn’t feeling well one day.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In