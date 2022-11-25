When Tiffany Garigan had her first major epileptic seizure episode, it didn’t look like what someone might think — and it nearly took her life.
Diagnosed with epilepsy when she was 25, Garigan — who is from Calhoun — was working a job in Sandy Springs, and said she thought she just wasn’t feeling well one day.
“I felt sick and tried to go home, but my coworkers wouldn’t let me leave,” she said. “I didn’t know I was even sick until that day at work. I don’t remember what happened. I was kind of in and out.”
Garigan did leave work that day, but it was in the back of an ambulance after having to be resuscitated. The scary part for Garigan and the coworkers she credits with saving her life is that her seizures that day looked more like she was “zoned out,” and weren’t at all outwardly violent.
Spreading awareness
November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month, and Garigan wants to spread the word that seizures can come in many different ways and severity levels, and can be caused by different factors.
The type of “zoned out” episode that Garigan continues to experience is only one of several.
“I have refractory focal epilepsy, which can effect either side of the brain and has subtle symptoms, which can sometimes be mistaken for daydreaming,” she said. “The kind of seizures I have do not involve convulsions.”
Garigan’s epilepsy can be traced back to a blood clots that originated in her legs in her mid-20s.
“I had blood clots in my legs that went to my lungs and lost a lot of oxygen and blood to my brain,” Garigan said. “That just shut my body down.”
It took a long period of medical appointments and a series of various tests to pinpoint Garigan’s diagnosis.
“One test lasted about three days,” she said.
Recovery and new purpose
Despite living with epilepsy for more than a decade, Garigan has adapted to a new normal during her decade of recovery.
To try and curb the likelihood of her own episodes, Garigan mostly tries to stay rested and she no longer drives.
“I try to rest even when I’m not sleepy,” she said.
Though she’s now learned to manage daily life with epilepsy, that wasn’t always the case.
“My recovery from the injury soared, but my seizures held me back, especially emotionally,” she said. “They reduced my confidence, and I always found myself thinking, ‘what if I have a seizure?’”
Those limitation haven’t held Garigan back from finding a new path and purpose in life, however.
“I eventually found the strength to discover the new me and my purpose with a life of seizures,” she said. “I understand that my journey is bigger than me.”
With that mindset, Garigan eventually became an Epilepsy Foundation of America Awareness Ambassador.
“I spread awareness, give access to materials for education and encourage people to become Epilepsy First Aid Certified because they can save a life or save someone from harm,” she said.