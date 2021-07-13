It's time again for the annual Conasauga Outfitters dove hunt at Resaca's historic Chitwood Farm.
Now in its second year, the dove hunt will take place Sept. 4th and 6th over Labor Day weekend at the Conasauga Outfitters Shooting Preserve, 526 Chitwood Road.
Both days are included with registration, and a complimentary barbeque lunch will be provided to each participant.
Fields are predominantly planted in brown top millet, according to organizer Jesse Tennant, and will be harvested for hay. Blocks of milo surround the fields and strips of Egyptian wheat are used to divide our larger fields into sections.
Gates will be open one hour before sunrise allowing shooters to take advantage of the first daylight of dove season. Shooters can arrive any time throughout the day.
Shooting positions will be chosen via lottery. Each position will have two shooters (plus kids, if applicable). Everyone will receive an email with their spot, a map of the fields, a liability waiver and additional details.
Registration cost per adult shooter is $150 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com.
Kids 12 and under are free (Limit one child per adult at least 18 years old). Trained hunting dogs are welcome, provided that any time they are not in the field they are on a leash or in a kennel.
This year, organizers have added Over Under Clothing as an event partner.
Each attendee to this year's hunt will receive a custom T-shirt and hat as well as a gift bag and a chance to win over $650 in Over Under Clothing gear.
Transportation in and out of the hunt fields will be provided via hay rides by the Gordon County Tractor Club. ATVs are also welcome.
For more information about this event, visit facebook.com/conasaugaoutfitters online.