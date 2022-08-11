savoy cars

Two new exhibits, “Big Blocks” and “Savoy Customs” are now on display at the Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville.

 Contributed

Cartersville's Savoy Automobile Museum has opened two new automotive exhibitions. 

"Big Blocks" will showcase American muscle cars with “big-block” engines housed under the hood. The American muscle car era lasted over a decade of popular flexing with serious horsepower. American car manufacturers were not shy about increased engine size and power, from Chevrolet’s Chevelle to the Buick GSX, and Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, all ranging from the late 1960s to the early 1970s.

