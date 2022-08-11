Cartersville's Savoy Automobile Museum has opened two new automotive exhibitions.
"Big Blocks" will showcase American muscle cars with “big-block” engines housed under the hood. The American muscle car era lasted over a decade of popular flexing with serious horsepower. American car manufacturers were not shy about increased engine size and power, from Chevrolet’s Chevelle to the Buick GSX, and Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, all ranging from the late 1960s to the early 1970s.
Along with the "Big Blocks" exhibit, a special "HOODS UP! WEEKEND" is scheduled for every other weekend through the closing of the exhibition on Dec. 4. A complete list of HOODS UP! WEEKEND dates are available on the museum's website, savoymuseum.org, under the Events page.
Also newly opened, "Savoy Customs" is display through Dec. 4, in Gallery B, and showcases select vehicles from the Savoy Collection that have been restored to their classic look but modified with modern parts and technology. These incredible custom resto-mod vehicles highlight popular cars from the early, to mid-1950s featuring two of the Detroit Big Three manufacturers, Ford Motor Company and General Motors.
At any one time, there are approximately 50 vehicles on display throughout the five gallery spaces at Savoy Automobile Museum. Original works of art are also featured in the museum. For additional information visit savoymuseum.org.