This year’s annual Calhoun Rotary Club Golf Tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 20.
An 18-hole, four man scramble format will kick off with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. with registration starting at 11 a.m. at Fields Ferry Golf Course, 581 Fields Ferry Drive.
Registration includes 18 holes of golf and a box lunch for each player. Price per team is $400, or $100 per individual player.
Holes sponsorships are still available for this event through the Rotary Club, with proceeds used in support of the organization’s ongoing efforts with the youth of Calhoun and Gordon County.
Prizes will be given for first and second places, two flights, par three, closest to pin and longest drive.
All players will also have a shot at a $1,000 prize — included with entry fee — to make a 10-foot put to qualify for a chance to hit one shot from the 100-yard marker on hole 18. Closest shot gets the prize.
Entry forms for this event are available in person at the Fields Ferry Pro Shop, or by emailing proshop@fieldsferrygolf.com. For more information contact Jim Rosencrance at 706-263-6631 or Chris Pierce at 912-256-2431.