Rotary Club Golf Tournament Oct. 19
Oct 4, 2022

Players on the green during a past Rotary Club of Calhoun Golf Tournament.

The annual Rotary Club of Calhoun Golf Tournament is set for Wednesday, Oct. 19Registration for this year's tournament begins at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.Box lunches will be provided for an 18-hole four-man scramble at Fields Ferry Golf Club, 581 Fields Ferry Drive.Entry forms available at the club, or by emailing proshop@fieldsferrygolf.com. Call Jim Rosencrance at 706-263-6631 for more information.