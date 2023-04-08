Ronnie McDowell performing at the GEM

Country music singer-songwriter Ronnie McDowell brings his riveting stage presence back to Calhoun’s GEM Theatre on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m.
McDowell entertains audiences with his own blend of romantic intimacy and country excitement, making the concert a must-see performance. Tickets are $40 to $70; reserved seating recommended and available by calling 706-625-3132 or visiting ci.ovationtix.com/35906 online.
Known for his numerous hit songs and collaborations, McDowell started his decades-long career following the death of Elvis Pressley with his 1977 heartfelt and self-penned tribute song “The King Is Gone.” To date, the single has sold more than 5 million copies. Another top single — “I Love You, I Love You, I Love You” — followed, leading to a recording deal with CBS Records-Epic label.
From 1979 to 1986, McDowell charted a string of Top 10 hits for Epic, including “Older Women” and “You’re Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation.” In the years that followed, Ronnie performed the duet “It’s Only Make Believe” with mentor and friend Conway Twitty and “You’re Never Too Old to Rock n’ Roll” with Jerry Lee Lewis. McDowell’s successful career also crossed over to television, as he sang 36 songs on the soundtrack “Elvis” — the Dick Clark-produced movie featuring Kurt Russell — and provided the singing voice for another television movie “Elvis and Me.”
Ronnie McDowell has not slowed down, touring with his band and often with Elvis’ original sideman D.J. Fontana and longtime The Jordanaires member Ray Walker. Recent projects with Curb Records include a beach music album featuring a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer titled “Ronnie McDowell with Bill Pinkney’s Original Drifters” and a new album, “Ronnie McDowell Country,” featuring six new original songs and a few country standards written by legends Buck Owens, Harlan Howard, and Dallas Frazier.
The historic GEM Theatre is located at 114 N. Wall St., and is the perfect place to experience live music. Come see why The GEM earned the Best Concert Venue award from the Georgia Business Journal. For more information and a complete listing of all concerts and events, check out calhoungemtheatre.org online.