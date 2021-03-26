A lot of tourism slowed down or came to a complete halt during the past year, but there are always exceptions. Gordon County’s treasured Rock Garden is one of those.
“We draw a lot of people here,” said caretaker Mike Miller, who helps look after the garden, along with his wife Jan. “It’s amazing.”
The garden, located behind the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1411 Rome Road, was originally intended to be a quiet place for prayer and reflection, and it still is ... but it has become so much more.
“It’s turned into a tourist attraction,” said Jan, who attributes the site’s viral success in part to social media.
Especially with so many other attractions closed or severely limited during the pandemic, the Rock Garden has seen an upswing in traffic, if anything.
“They did not stop coming here during COVID,” Jan said. “They came with their kids, their family and they kept on coming.”
Not even cold weather has slowed down Rock Garden traffic.
“Even during the winter, it’s amazing how many people have been coming,” Mike said.
It’s unmistakable that God is the intended focus of the project, started in 2007 by Dewitt “Old Dog” Boyd as a prayer garden, along with his wife Joyce. The site is scattered rocks with Bible scripture painted on them, and there are places to sit and have lunch or just to pray or reflect in a quiet setting.
The couple has since moved away to Mississippi to be closer to grandchildren, and for the last year or so the Miller’s have been looking after things.
Jan said she comes down to the site often to work on cleaning and trimming plants, along with other needed maintenance.
“He’s down here every day,” Jan said, pointing to Mike as he pushed a wheelbarrow full of debris.
The church also holds work days from time to time for planting, trimming and cleaning.
The rock garden continues to be open to the public from dawn to dusk. Donations to help with upkeep and maintenance are accepted at the site.