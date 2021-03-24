Whether it’s hurricane damage hundreds of miles away or a local elderly resident with needed repair, Rock Bridge Disaster Response is ready to help.
The idea started back in 2018 with an unplanned trip to Florida to help with some hurricane cleanup.
“We decided we were going to send a few guys,” Joshua Jones, who helps lead the response team, said. “We just rented a van, threw in some chain saws and took off.”
Jones said that on the ride back from four days in a borrowed condo, he mentioned the idea of organizing an official response team at Rock Bridge to the church’s Director of HOPE and Global Missions, Greg Womack.
“I told him if you ever make a team a permanent thing, I’d like to be part of it,” Jones said. “(Greg) said if he had somebody to lead it, we’d roll with it, and that kind of planted a seed, so I thought about it and prayed about it.”
Since then, the RBDR team has gotten a trailer stocked with chain saws and other tools and supplies and has deployed on several other occasions, both locally and several states away.
Rock Bridge Community Church is a multi-campus church with ministry platforms in Calhoun, Dalton, Chatsworth, Ringgold, as well as Hixson and Cleveland, Tennessee.
“We joined efforts with Jim Boyd of Rebuilding Hope in Dalton and combined his contacts and equipment with our large volunteer base,” said Jones.
It doesn’t have to be a disaster. The team also helps in local communities with projects for people who can’t do for themselves, or who can’t afford needed repairs for everyday living.
“If we have someone who needs a wheelchair ramp, maybe an older couple or a family with a kid who doesn’t have the funds to pay a contractor, we could do small home repairs,” Jones said. “If a single mom calls and needs a repair done we can get someone out there.”
When the Easter storms hit North Georgia last spring, Jones said the team had its first real chance to test the new, more organized version of itself.
“With some donated saws, me and Justin Holsomback hit the ground running around Chatsworth and Chattanooga around 8 a.m. and went solid after that,” Jones said.
That same fall, when hurricanes hit the Gulf of Mexico, the team deployed to Perdido Beach, Alabama, a small community mostly made up of retirees.
“Jim got a call from someone he knows who lives down there and told him how bad it was,” Jones said. “We went down on October 18, just me and Justin at first. We started clearing roads and clearing driveways so people could move around.”
Jones said the local governments hadn’t even had a chance to get to the community yet, except to clear a road to the nearby fire station.
“The county hadn’t even made it in yet when we got there,” Jones said. “Our first trip was for 10 days just clearing driveways, freeing up vehicles and getting tarps on houses.”
Jones said the biggest reward was seeing how appreciative the people in the community were.
“The citizens were mostly retirement age ... older folks,” Jones said. “They don’t have a lot of money and some didn’t have insurance. They couldn’t afford to pay to have trees cleaned up. One couple with huge oak trees in their yard said they couldn’t believe someone was willing to do it for free. We were just there to help.”
Tree cutting alone can cost thousands of dollars, according to Jones, and that’s before any repairs are even done to damaged homes or vehicles.
“One younger couple on a single income had been quoted $14,000 just to remove seven trees, and that didn’t include hauling them off,” Jones said. “We did it in about four hours.”
Looking forward, Jones said the team would like to add more equipment and maybe another trailer or a dedicated truck to the arsenal. Along with equipment, the team’s other main focus is to continue to grow a volunteer base.
“My main thing is trying to get the churches in all the communities we have a campus in to work together and form a larger group where, when something happens we can help,” Jones said. “Maybe someday we can also feed people, maybe even house people. If we come together we can do a lot more. We just need to be ready when something happens ... make a plan and be ready. That’s what I would love to see.”
Anyone interested in joining the Rock Bridge Disaster Response Team’s efforts or donating equipment is asked to email Jones Joshua@rockbridge.cc.