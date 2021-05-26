Advocates for Children has been selected as a grant recipient through the CARES Act to expand assistance to young adults experiencing homelessness through the RISE Youth Independent Housing Program.
Advocates for Children, 49 Monroe Crossing, Cartersville, first rolled out the RISE program in 2019. RISE, which stands for Resilience, Independence, Success, and Empowerment, provides assistance to young adults, ages 18 to 24, with the goal of supporting self-sufficiency and becoming independent, successful adults.
These supports can include finding permanent housing, gaining meaningful employment, child care assistance, and building independent living skills. Since the inception of RISE, services are available in Bartow, Cherokee, Douglas, Floyd,
Gordon, and Paulding counties. In 2019, 48 individuals received assistance from the RISE program towards their journey of self-sufficiency. With the additional grant money, Advocates for Children will be able to take on more clients through the RISE program and provide additional assistance to youth.
“The belief and hope that young people can succeed in independent housing as long as we support them and connect them with the services they need, is vital in ensuring youth success in this model," said RISE Director Rhonda Hall. "It’s the hope and the belief that makes RISE such an exciting and innovative approach to youth homelessness.”
Young adults experiencing COVID-19 related hardships are encouraged to visit advochild.org/RISE/CARES to submit a pre-screening form for assistance.